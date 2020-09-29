Sept. 29 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in multiple counties after a pair of uncontrolled wildfires killed at least three people and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

Newsom issued the emergency late Monday for Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties in Northern California, where the Glass and Zogg fires have charred tens of thousands of acres.

Advertisement

The blazes are the most recent in a season that's already seen more than 8,000 burning in several parts of the state since mid-August. Combined, they have destroyed nearly 4 million acres and killed more than two dozen people, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The Zogg Fire, southwest of Redding, quickly doubled in size on Monday as it was fueled by hot, dry winds. It had grown to more than 40,000 acres by early Tuesday with no containment.

The blaze has destroyed dozens of structures and is threatening more than 1,000, Redding officials said. Air tankers were set to be deployed on Tuesday, they added.

Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini said Monday three additional victims were found dead near the rural community of Igo, near Redding.

Another uncontrolled blaze, the Glass Fire, prompted officials to order evacuations for 34,000 residents in Napa and Sonoma counties. Thousands more have been warned that they may also have to leave.

RELATED Environmental activist confirmed dead in Oregon wildfire

Located east of Santa Rosa, the Glass Fire had grown to 36,000 acres Tuesday with no containment.

Officials sad the fire arrived in suburban neighborhoods of the city on Monday -- the same area where the Tubbs Fire destroyed 1,500 homes in 2018.

RELATED Bobcat fire threatens historic Mount Wilson Observatory