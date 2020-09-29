Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Americans' trust in the federal government to solve both international and domestic problems are near all-time lows, Gallup said in a survey Tuesday.

According to the survey, 41% of U.S. adults said they have either a "great deal" or "fair amount" of trust in the federal government to solve the largest domestic problems. More, 48%, voiced trust in its ability to handle international concerns.

The all-time low marks are 35% for domestic issues and 41%, both set in January 2019.

Gallup first conducted polling on government trust three times in the early and mid-1970s and resumed in 1997, and has done so at least once every year since.

The survey also split trust figures among the three branches of federal government -- executive, legislative and judicial.

The new survey showed 67% of Americans voiced a great deal or a fair amount of trust in the judicial branch, which includes the Supreme Court and federal appellate courts, which is typically the highest-rated of the three.

Trust in the judicial branch has been as high as 80% (1999) and as low as 61% (2016).

The figure was 43% for the executive and 33% for the legislative branch. The low figure for the legislative is on par with its average since it began a steady decline about 15 years ago.

For the executive, there was a great partisan disparity in responses, as is typical. Ninety-one percent of Republicans, 37% of independents and 6% of Democrats voiced a great deal or a fair amount of trust.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.