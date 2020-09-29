The new product, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, will go on sale sometime next year, Coca-Cola and Molson Coors said. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Coca-Cola and Molson Coors Beverage announced a deal Tuesday to create and market a new hard seltzer in the United States.

The companies said the new beverage, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, blends sparkling water with an alcohol base and flavors.

The drink was inspired by the 125-year-old Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, they noted.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be sold in four flavors -- lemon lime, pineapple, strawberry guava and tropical mango.

"This is another significant step in growing our above premium portfolio and becoming a major competitor in the rapidly-growing hard seltzer segment," Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said in a statement.

British beverage analyst IWSR said in May hard seltzers appear to be performing well in the COVID-19 world, while some other beverages aren't faring as well. The hard seltzer marker in the United States grew by more than 200% in volume last year, it said.

The companies said Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will go on sale sometime next year.