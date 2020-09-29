Amazon said it's offering Amazon One to third-party retailers and venues for palm purchases and entry. Photo courtesy of Amazon

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Amazon on Tuesday introduced a new device it said will allow users to make purchases or access rewards programs using just the palm of their hands.

The new technology -- called Amazon One -- is a kiosk that will scan a user's palm print to access various bits of information such as credit cards, loyalty cards, work badges and tickets for events such as concerts and sports. The information will be tied directly to a user's "unique palm signature."

Advertisement

"The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person's unique palm signature," Amazon said.

The company unveiled the device at two of its Amazon Go stores in Seattle.

For users to first use Amazon One, the company said they must insert their credit card then hover their palm over the device to set up their unique palm signature. Users don't have to have an Amazon account.

The company said it expects to add Amazon One in additional Amazon stores and perhaps to third parties.

"And, we believe Amazon One has broad applicability beyond our retail stores, so we also plan to offer the service to third parties like retailers, stadiums, and office buildings so that more people can benefit from this ease and convenience in more places. Interested third parties can reach out through the email address provided on our Amazon One website," the company said in a release.

No third-party retailers have signed up to offer the technology.

Amazon said the technology is protected by "multiple security controls" and that no palm images are stored directly on the device. Customers also can delete their biometric data if those choose not to use the service anymore.