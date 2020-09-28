Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft reported a service interruption Monday evening for Microsoft 365 programs, the company said.

"Users [are] unable to access Outlook.com, Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Events, and Office.com.," the company said on its website. "Additionally, Power Platform and Dynamics365 properties are affected by this incident."

"We're not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause," the company tweeted.

The problem was first reported around 5 p.m. Eastern time, according to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages.

Users complained that even apps such as SharePoint, OneDrive and Noodle, which required a Microsoft email login, were unresponsive Monday night. Microsoft's Azure cloud computing network was also inaccessible, users said.

"I don't know if my file was saved and uploaded to the cloud properly," posted a PowerPoint user with the handle felipetabare. "I'm redoing my job, locally, because I'll use this presentation on my early morning and I'm really not comfortable to say that file was saved before Office365 crashed."

Students also complained about being unable to finish homework.

About 56% of the most reported problems were logging in, according to Down Detector, with 31% of users reporting a server connection and 11 percent reporting problems with Outlook.