Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Amid the historic COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans say the federal government should do more to solve its greatest problems -- a majority call for help that's been extremely rare over the past few decades.

In a survey Monday, the pollster asked adults in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., whether the federal government is trying to do too much, or if it needs to do more to solve the largest problems.

The poll showed that 54% said it needs to do more.

Gallup said the survey marked the greatest majority since it first asked the question in 1992.

Forty-one percent said the government is doing too much.

The figure is 7 points higher than it was last year and 20 points higher than the share in 2012, when just 34% called for more action.

Since 1992, the figure has reached 50% only one other time -- shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when exactly half said the government should do more.

"The ongoing tribulations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. have seemingly resulted in the public's desire for an increase in government action," Gallup wrote.

The pollster also noted that the majority's call for help is somewhat of a referendum on President Donald Trump's response.

"Governors are more broadly seen as better than the president in communicating a clear plan of action to deal with the situation, and they are also viewed as better able to handle any emerging health challenges," Gallup wrote. "During this uncertain time, the public seems to want such interventions from their government."

Politically, 83% of Democrats, 56% of independents and 22% of Republicans said the government should do more.

"The latest 61-point gap between Democrats and Republicans is the highest on record," Gallup noted. "Although it is similar to differences of 60 points in 2016 and 58 points in 2011.

"Throughout Barack Obama's presidency, Republicans were less inclined than they are now to call for government intervention."

When asked if federal leaders should promote "traditional values" or "no values at all," half of respondents said no to government-promoted values while 47% said it should advocate for traditional values.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 adults earlier this month for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.