Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies across the country reported 911 services were briefly down Monday night.

Law enforcement agencies from Arizona to Minneapolis reported their 911 services were down with most stating they had returned to working order within a few hours.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communication Networks tweeted Monday evening that its 911 service was down but at 8:45 p.m., it said the service had been restored and that it was working to "determine the disruption's timeline & how many calls were impacted."

The Minneapolis Police Department also tweeted that "911 lines are not operational nationwide" but updated within hours that the system "is back up and working again."

RELATED Former Louisville officer pleads not guilty to charges from night of Breonna Taylor killing

Law enforcement agencies in Tucson, Delaware, counties throughout Nevada and several others announced that they had been briefly affected by the outage.

The outage occurred as Microsoft reported a service interruption to its Microsoft 365 programs but it was unclear if they were connected.

Meanwhile, Universal Health Services, one of the nation's largest healthcare providers, said earlier Monday that computers across its network in the United States and Britain were down due to a "security issue."

No patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, the healthcare provider said in a statement, adding that while the computers are down its employees will be using "offline documentation methods."

"We implement extensive IT security protocols and are working diligently with our IT security partners to restore IT operations as quickly as possible," it said. "Patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively."