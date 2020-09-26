Trending Stories

Ron Paul 'doing fine' after medical episode on live stream
Breonna Taylor: Nearly 2 dozen arrested for breaking curfew; autopsy released
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, wife test positive for COVID-19
Reports: Trump to name Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court nominee
U.S. adds 44K COVID-19 cases; new outlook sees 3K deaths a day by 2021
