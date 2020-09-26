Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. extended a potential power shutoff to nearly 97,000 customers in California to cut fire risk as strong, dry winds were forecast amid ongoing fires.

The possible power shutdown to prevent downed or "energized power lines" from sparking wildfires amid strong winds and high temperatures could impact 96,876 customers across 15 counties, including some in the San Francisco Bay Area from Sunday through Monday, PG&E said in a statement.

Advertisement

Based on census data, about 300,000 people would be impacted by the potential shutoff.

The affected counties could include Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama, and Yuba.

Meanwhile, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect through Monday over a large portion of Northern California for gusty winds and low humidity, boosting fire weather conditions, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Since the beginning of the year, over 8,000 wildfires have burned over 3.6 million acres in California, Cal Fire said in a statement Friday.

Since Aug. 15, when fire activity in the state increased, over 25 people have died and over 7,000 structures have been destroyed.

The August Complex fire that spread across six counties has grown to 867,335 acres over 40 days and is 43% contained, damaging five structures and destroying 51, according to the latest update.

Meanwhile, the Creek Fire that spread across Fresno and Madera counties has grown to become the largest single fire in the state's history. Over 21 days, the Creek Fire has grown to 292,172 acres and is 39% contained, damaging 71 structures and destroying 855 structures.

The North Complex Fire that spread in Plumas and Butte counties has resulted in 15 deaths and two injuries, along with damaging 112 structures and destroying 2,248 structures. It has burned through 304,881 acres and is 78% contained.

Scenes from California's record-breaking wildfire season License Photo Smoke from the Bobcat fire envelops the San Gabriel Mountains in Juniper Hills on September 21. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | A sign on the Angeles Crest Highway warns the public about the extreme fire danger in the San Gabriel Mountains. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Burned out cars sit on a property along Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville on September 19. Photo by Terry Schmitt/'UPI | License Photo Melted vinyl ranch fence lies along Pleasants Valley Road. Photo by Terry Schmitt/'UPI | License Photo Sawyers with the Billings IA, a Bureau of Land Management Initial Attack crew based in Billings, Mont., take a brief respite before they continue to prepare a road for burnout operations at the August Complex wildland fire in Mendocino National Forest in Willows on September 6. Photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra/U.S. Army | License Photo A controlled fire created by sawyers with the Billings IA burns wildfire fuel during burnout operations. Burnout involves clearing out easily combustible wildfire fuel such as trees and foliage, helping prevent the fire's spread. Photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra/U.S. Army | License Photo Flames from the Bobcat fire appear above homes in the foothills of Monrovia on September 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Flames from the Bobcat fire appear above homes where full containment is not expected until October 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The downtown Los Angeles skyline is shrouded in smoke from the Bobcat fire. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo An eerie mixture of fog and smoke casts an orange glow over San Francisco and the Bay Bridge at 10:10 a.m. on September 9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo The Bay Area experienced a record 23rd straight "Spare the Air" day due to the California wildfires. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Firefighters monitor hot spots during containment efforts on the Creek fire near Shaver Lake on September 9. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties as record temperatures fueled numerous wildfires over the Labor Day weekend. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo High winds blow embers and flames across Highway 168 as the Creek fire rapidly expands near Shaver Lake on September 8. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo Lisa Theis from the KT Lee ranch reunites El Jefe with her other 44 alpacas evacuated from her North Fork ranch to a temporary location in Coarsegold on September 8. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo Diffused sunlight filters through smokey skies from the Creek Fire as alpacas from the KT Lee ranch settle in at a temporary location. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo When the Aqua and NOAA-20 satellites acquired these images on September 7, smoke filled the skies across several states. In a few instances, fires grew so hot that they created pyrocumulus "fire clouds" that lofted columns of smoke several miles into the atmosphere. Thick smoke triggered warnings of unhealthy air quality in the region. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo Firefighters exit a property, preparing to load up their hose after putting out spot fires in Boulder Creek. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo The remains of a burnt home and vehicles as the CZU Lightning Complex fire continues to burn in Boulder Creek on August 21. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo A firefighter keeps a eye on a back fire to burn off fuel near a home in Boulder Creek. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo