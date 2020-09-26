Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Louisville, Ky., police arrested nearly two dozen protesters -- most for breaking curfew -- in mostly peaceful protests over the police shooting of Breonna Taylor overnight.

Louisville Metro police Sgt. Lamont Washington said authorities arrested 23 people Friday night, with up to 15 detained for breaking curfew.

The Louisville Courier Journal said about 50 officers surrounded the group of 15 as they were marching toward Jefferson Square Park. Police said they were out past curfew by about 2 hours.

There was also a tense moment between law enforcement and protesters as they left the First Unitarian Church. WDRB-TV in Louisville said the church has advertised itself as a safe space with food and drink for protesters.

"I am feeling so grateful that we can provide a space that's safe where they can, after marching and after protesting, that they can come here and they can get their needs met," said Dawn Cooley, a minister at the church.

"This is what it means to be a church."

Friday was the third night of protests since prosecutors announced that while one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor in March was indicted, it wasn't directly for the woman's death.

Former officer Bretty Hankison faces three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting into a neighbor's apartment during the raid that killed Taylor.

Taylor was shot during the serving of a "no-knock" search warrant on March 13 related to a narcotics investigation. The officers arrived without warning and drew fire from Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he didn't know it was police who entered the apartment and was alarmed by the sudden interruption.

Prosecutors said no one faced charges for directly shooting and killing Taylor, saying police were justified in defending themselves after Walker opened fire.

Taylor, 26, was a certified emergency medical technician, and was not the subject of the raid. She had no criminal history.

Hankison was dismissed from the force in June after "wantonly and blindly" firing 10 shots into Taylor's apartment and one next door, showing "extreme indifference to the value of human life," Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for the lack of an indictment directly related to her daughter's death.

"I was reassured Wednesday of why I have no faith in the legal system and the police and the law that are not made to protect us Black and brown people," Palmer said in a statement read by Taylor's aunt, Bianca Austin.

The family gathered Friday at Jefferson Square Park for a news conference.

Meanwhile, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office released details from Taylor's autopsy Friday, finding she was shot near her heart and in her forearm, thigh, abdomen, foot and right heel. She also had no drugs or alcohol in her system.