A man holds up a sign reading "RBG HERO" as thousands pay their respects. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A couple recite a mourner's prayer in Hebrew as they pay their respects for Ginsburg, who died on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Candles spel out "rbg," as people pay their respects to Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rosio Marin (L) and a friend pay their respects to the justice. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg earned the moniker "Notorious RBG" from her supporters, a play on the stage name of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg is survived by two children and several grandchildren. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2019. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg was known for wearing a "dissenting collar" when she disapproved of a ruling, which became a feminist symbol in pop culture. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg suffered multiple bouts of cancer and other illnesses in recent years. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg died at 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A mourner holds a candle near a poster of Ginsburg during a vigil. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil at the Supreme Court on September 19. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mourners light candles in honor of Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A woman and child pay their respects for Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump is meeting with his top five women candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, despite Ginsburg's wish for the next president to fill her seat. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Mourners bring flowers to the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg's former law clerks stand on the steps of the Supreme Court as they await the arrival of the casket. Pool photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket arrives at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried into the Supreme Court to lie in repose. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg's casket, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

David Reines, husband of NPR Supreme Court reporter Nina Totenberg, wears a face mask with depictions of Ginsburg on it during a private memorial. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt speaks during a private memorial at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Left to right,, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Stephen Breyer and his wife Joanna, Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Maureen Scalia, the wife of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, attend a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on September 23. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Former President Bill Clinton pays respects. Clinton appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (L), D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pay respects at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

A visitor holding a phone case with an image of Ginsburg pays respects outside the court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The public viewing will be allowed until 10 p.m. Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A mourner makes the sign language symbol for "I love you." Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

A child in a Supergirl costume salutes the casket of Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Mourners gather to pay their respects as Ginsburg lies in repose. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg will be the first woman and second Supreme Court justice to receive the honor of lying in state at the U.S. Capitol later in the week. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump wears a mask as he pays respects to Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump (L) visits the court to pay respects to Ginsburg. He is planning to nominate someone to replace her on the high court in the coming days. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

A woman and children wear collars similar to Ginsburg's at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

A mourner wipes a tear while paying respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, lying in repose at the Supreme Court on September 24. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday, the first woman and first Jewish person ever accorded the honor.

A ceremony honoring Ginsburg will be held in the National Statuary Hall beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT, officials said. The event is closed to the public but will streamed live.

Advertisement

Ginsburg's casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, a wooden platform built in 1865 to support the casket of President Abraham Lincoln after his assassination.

The Capitol remembrance follows two days of Ginsburg lying in repose at the Supreme Court. The feminist icon died last week at age 87 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Hundreds lined up to view Ginsburg's casket over the two days.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the viewing Thursday.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend the Capitol ceremony Friday with his wife Jill.

Following the ceremony, Ginsburg will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband, Martin Ginsburg, a tax attorney and Army veteran who died of cancer in 2010.