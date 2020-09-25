Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation, his office said Friday.

The Northams were both informed that a staffer who works in their living quarters was diagnosed with COVID-19. The couple's tests came back positive on Thursday.

The governor had no symptoms but the first lady is showing mild symptoms, the office said. They are working with health officials to trace their recent contacts.

"COVID-19 is very real and very contagious," Northam said in a statement. "The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of."

Gov. Northam has visited George Mason University in Fairfax, the Richmond registrar's office and a solar energy facility in Mechanicsville over the past two weeks.

"The best thing you can do for us -- and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians -- is to take this seriously," he told residents.

His office said he will be isolated for at least the next 10 days and continue working remotely.

The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry Building was closed for deep cleaning on Friday.