Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Seattle Police Department said it has placed an officer seen in video walking the wheels of his bicycle over the head of a protester lying in the street on administrative leave.

In a statement Thursday, the Seattle Police Department said the King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the request of its Office of Police Accountability.

The cellphone video of the incident was captured early Thursday during protests that erupted in cities throughout the country following a grand jury's decision Wednesday to not indict three police officers for the shooting-death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., this past March.

The Seattle Police Department said that during the protest overnight Wednesday, more than a dozen people were arrested for attacking a business in the area, launching an incendiary device into the east precinct, throwing rocks and bottles at officers, setting fires and violently striking an officer in the head with a metal baseball bat.

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability said in a statement that it was referred to the incident at around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

"From a review of the video posted on Twitter, [the Seattle Police Department's Force Investigation Team] identified potential violations of SPD policy, as well as potential criminal conduct," the statement said.

The watchdog then requested that an independent investigation be conducted into the use-of-force incident.