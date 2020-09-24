Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose for a second day Thursday at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., and President Donald Trump is expected to visit.

Ginsburg's casket was positioned atop the building's front steps for hours on Wednesday as hundreds visited to honor the high court justice, who died last week at the age of 87.

Among the attendees were former President Bill Clinton, who appointed Ginsburg to the court in 1993, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday called Ginsburg a "brave" fighter who defied discrimination to rise to the highest bench in the land.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to view Ginsburg's casket at the Supreme Court late Thursday morning.

The president's visit comes at a time he's preparing to nominate his third justice to the Supreme Court in less than four years. He said he will name his choice on Saturday.

"Our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law," Trump said after Ginsburg died last Friday.

"Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one's colleagues or different points of view."

Following the second day of public viewing at the Supreme Court, Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday -- the first woman to be accorded the honor.

Earlier Thursday, a new Gallup survey showed that most Americans believed this month that the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court was "about right." The poll, however, was conducted before Ginsburg's death created a vacancy that's now expected to be filled by another conservative justice.

Mourning Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mourners file past Ginsburg's casket at the Supreme Court. Ginsburg will be the first woman and second Supreme Court justice to receive the honor of lying in state at the U.S. Capitol later in the week. Mourners gather to pay their respects as Ginsburg lies in repose. A child in a Supergirl costume salutes the casket of Ginsburg. A mourner makes the sign language symbol for "I love you." The public viewing will be allowed until 10 p.m. Thursday. A visitor holding a phone case with an image of Ginsburg pays respects outside the court. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (L), D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pay respects at the Supreme Court. Former President Bill Clinton pays respects. Clinton appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993. Visitors pay respects at the Supreme Court. Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on September 23. Left to right,, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Stephen Breyer and his wife Joanna, Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Maureen Scalia, the wife of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, attend a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt speaks during a private memorial at the Supreme Court. Invited guests attend the private ceremony. Ginsburg's flag-draped casket arrives at the Supreme Court. David Reines, husband of NPR Supreme Court reporter Nina Totenberg, wears a face mask with depictions of Ginsburg on it during a private memorial. Ginsburg's casket, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court. The casket is carried into the Supreme Court to lie in repose. The casket arrives at the Supreme Court. Ginsburg's former law clerks stand on the steps of the Supreme Court as they await the arrival of the casket. Mourners bring flowers to the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump is meeting with his top five women candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, despite Ginsburg's wish for the next president to fill her seat. A woman and child pay their respects for Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court. Mourners light candles in honor of Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil at the Supreme Court on September 19. A mourner holds a candle near a poster of Ginsburg during a vigil. "Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague." Mourners write messages thanking Ginsburg for her influence. Ginsburg died at 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg suffered multiple bouts of cancer and other illnesses in recent years. Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor. Ginsburg was known for wearing a "dissenting collar" when she disapproved of a ruling, which became a feminist symbol in pop culture. Ginsburg was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2019. Ginsburg is survived by two children and several grandchildren. Ginsburg earned the moniker "Notorious RBG" from her supporters, a play on the stage name of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. Rosio Marin (L) and a friend pay their respects to the justice. Candles spel out "rbg," as people pay their respects to Ginsburg. Ginsburg voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015. A couple recite a mourner's prayer in Hebrew as they pay their respects for Ginsburg, who died on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. A man holds up a sign reading "RBG HERO" as thousands pay their respects. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Rosio Marin (L) and a friend pay their respects to the justice. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Candles spel out "rbg," as people pay their respects to Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A couple recite a mourner's prayer in Hebrew as they pay their respects for Ginsburg, who died on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A man holds up a sign reading "RBG HERO" as thousands pay their respects. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo