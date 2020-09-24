A couple recite a mourner's prayer in Hebrew as they pay their respects for Ginsburg, who died on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Candles spel out "rbg," as people pay their respects to Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rosio Marin (L) and a friend pay their respects to the justice. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg earned the moniker "Notorious RBG" from her supporters, a play on the stage name of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg is survived by two children and several grandchildren. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2019. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg was known for wearing a "dissenting collar" when she disapproved of a ruling, which became a feminist symbol in pop culture. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg suffered multiple bouts of cancer and other illnesses in recent years. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil at the Supreme Court on September 19. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mourners light candles in honor of Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A woman and child pay their respects for Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump is meeting with his top five women candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, despite Ginsburg's wish for the next president to fill her seat. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Mourners bring flowers to the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg's former law clerks stand on the steps of the Supreme Court as they await the arrival of the casket. Pool photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried into the Supreme Court to lie in repose. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg's casket, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

David Reines, husband of NPR Supreme Court reporter Nina Totenberg, wears a face mask with depictions of Ginsburg on it during a private memorial. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Left to right,, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Stephen Breyer and his wife Joanna, Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Maureen Scalia, the wife of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, attend a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on September 23. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Former President Bill Clinton pays respects. Clinton appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

A visitor holding a phone case with an image of Ginsburg pays respects outside the court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The public viewing will be allowed until 10 p.m. Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mourners gather to pay their respects as Ginsburg lies in repose. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg will be the first woman and second Supreme Court justice to receive the honor of lying in state at the U.S. Capitol later in the week. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump (L) pays respects as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose for the second day under the portico the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on September 24. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose for a second day Thursday at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., which drew President Donald Trump and the first lady in attendance.

The president and Melania Trump arrived late Thursday morning to honor the late associate justice, who died last week at age 87.

Hundreds lined up to view Ginsburg's casket, as they had on Wednesday.

The Trumps were met at the Supreme Court with chants of "Vote him out" and "Honor her wish" as they viewed Ginsburg's flag-draped casket.

Before her death, Ginsburg had transcribed to a relative her wish that her successor would not be appointed until after the winner of the Nov. 3 election is inaugurated in January.

"Our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law," Trump said after she died last Friday.

"Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one's colleagues or different points of view."

Trump's visit came as he prepares to nominate his third justice to the Supreme Court in less than four years. He said he will name his choice on Saturday, a day after Ginsburg lies in state at the U.S. Capitol and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ginsburg's casket was first positioned atop the building's front steps on Wednesday as hundreds visited to honor her.

Among Wednesday's attendees were former President Bill Clinton, who appointed Ginsburg to the court in 1993, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In a private ceremony before the viewing, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts called Ginsburg a "brave" fighter who defied discrimination to rise to the highest bench in the land.

Following the second day of public viewing at the Supreme Court, Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday -- the first woman to be accorded the honor.

Earlier Thursday, a new Gallup survey showed that most Americans believed this month that the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court was "about right." The poll, however, was conducted before Ginsburg's death created a vacancy that's now expected to be filled by another conservative justice.