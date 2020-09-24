Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Target said Thursday it expects to hire tens of thousands of new workers for the upcoming holiday season.

Target didn't specify an exact number of hires, but said it would be comparable to additions made last year (130,000) during the holiday season.

"Store and distribution center leaders at Target's nearly 1,900 stores and 43 distribution centers will hire extensively to fill a wide range of roles," the retailer said in a statement.

"Target also will dedicate team members to the front of its stores who will greet and direct guests and be responsible for safety precautions like cleaning and disinfecting carts and baskets, metering access so guests can maintain social distancing and providing masks to guests who need them."

Target said the new jobs will pay a minimum of $15 per hour and provide several benefits, including free access to healthcare, childcare and eldercare options, education, mental health support and personal protective equipment.

"Knowing that the holiday season will be unlike any other, we're building in even more flexibility to make sure Target remains a safe and convenient place to work and shop," Target Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer said.

"To prepare for the season, Target store and distribution team members have completed more than 400,000 hours of safety training this year, with hundreds of thousands of additional hours anticipated before the end of the year," the company said.

Target also said it will double the number of employees for drive-through and pickup orders.