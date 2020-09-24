Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Florida prosecutors on Thursday dropped charges accusing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of soliciting a prostitute at a massage parlor, court records indicate.

The decision came about a month after an appellate court ruled that surveillance video of the alleged sexual encounter between Kraft and at least two workers at the massage parlor was inadmissible as evidence.

The court said police failed to meet the guidelines of a search warrant to surveil the Orchids Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., in May 2019, and that using the video in court violated customers' right to privacy.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she wouldn't take an appeal of the case to the Florida Supreme Court.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg was expected to speak about the case later Thursday during a news conference.

Kraft, 79, was one of 25 men accused of paying for sex at the spa. Prosecutors allege he solicited a prostitute from the massage parlor on at least two occasions. He has denied any wrongdoing.