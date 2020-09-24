An activist in Oakland, Calif., opposes the decision of a Kentucky grand jury to indict just one of three Louisville police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Kentucky State Police clear protesters from Jefferson Square Park as people take to the streets to protest the results of a grand jury indictment in the Breonna Taylor case. Two officers were shot and injured near a protest site in Louisville. Photo by Mark Lyons/EPA-EFE

Protesters march with an effigy of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration in Los Angeles after the results of a grand jury probe into her death in Louisville, Ky., were announced Wednesday. Photo by Kyle Grillot/EPA-EFE

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Former Louisville, Ky., Metro Police Detective Brett Hankinson intends to plead not guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment charges for shots fired on the night officers killed Breonna Taylor.

Hankinson's attorney, Stew Matthews, told CNN on Thursday that the evidence in the case does not support the charges against his client.

Demonstrations began in Louisville soon after the Wednesday announcement from the Jefferson County grand jury that it had indicted Hankinson on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing into an apartment next to Taylor's -- not the murder or manslaughter charges sought by Taylor's family for her killing inside her home.

The grand jury decided that the other two officers involved in Taylor's March 13 death, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, should face no charges as they acted in self-defense against Taylor's boyfriend, who fired on them.

Ben Crump, the Taylor family's attorney, called the grand jury decision a "sham proceeding that did nothing to give Breonna Taylor a voice."

He told NBC's Today Thursday that the family was "outraged."

"They were insulted, and they were mostly offended," he said. "We're trying to figure out what did the Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, present to the grand jury."

Lousiville Mayor Greg Fischer extended a citywide 9 p.m. curfew through the weekend amid protests in the city.

Additionally, the governors of both Missouri and Massachusetts singed orders activating the National Guard in anticipation of widespread protests throughout the country.

During protests late Wednesday, two Louisville Metro Police officers were shot and a suspect was arrested, interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said.

Activists outside Kentucky also rallied against the decision.

In Chicago, hundreds marched downtown and in several neighborhoods. Members of a South Side church blocked a busy intersection in the Bronzeville neighborhood and poured fake blood onto the street, spelling out Taylor's name.

"We're here tonight because we do care," pastor Michael Pfleger told the crowd. "We're here because we want to say, 'We object and we don't accept it. Somebody has to be held accountable.'"

Others marched in Wicker Park and Logan Square on the North Side of Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier called the grand jury decision a "gross miscarriage of justice" and "absolutely heartbreaking," but urged that protests stay peaceful.

Protesters in Milwaukee and the Minneapolis-St. Paul area -- which saw unrest this summer after the shootings of Jacob Blake and George Floyd -- blocked freeways and called for an end to racial injustice.

"The whole damn system is guilty as hell," the Milwaukee activists chanted.

Some who'd gathered at the Milwaukee County Courthouse pulled the Wisconsin and U.S. flags off their poles.

In Atlanta, hundreds marched down Peachtree Street to the city's police headquarters and later to the state Capitol, where some clashed with the National Guard.

"This is an empty indictment that serves as yet another miscarriage of justice and a slap in the face to the family of Breonna Taylor," said New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant.

State troopers used tear gas to disperse protesters at the statehouse and made several arrests.

In Seattle, where President Donald Trump sent federal forces earlier this summer in response to anti-racism protests, police said several demonstrators were arrested.

The group marched through downtown Seattle to the federal courthouse, where they honored Taylor at a makeshift memorial.

Protesters march for social justice The Surrogate's Court building exterior remains vandalized while Occupy City Hall protests continue outside City Hall in New York City on June 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Hundreds have been gathering in a park near City Hall for over a week to demand stripping the New York Police Department of $1 billion in funding as the City Council prepares to vote on a city budget. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Occupy City Hall protests continue in a park outside City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Actress Cynthia Nixon wears a protective face mask when she joins Occupy City Hall protests. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A young boy and his father look over display of teddy bears with the message, "we deserve a future free of racial injustice" in Los Angeles on June 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Lowriders fill the streets near City Hall to protest the criminalization of cruising, George Floyd's murder, Latin rights and police brutality and accountability in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Demonstrations and other activities continue across the nation, targeting systemic racism and police brutality. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Protesters march to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home in St. Louis on June 28. The protesters are asking for Krewson to resign after reading names and addresses of those who have different ideas on how the police department should look, during her daily Facebook update. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A man holding a semi-automatic rifle yells at protesters walking past his house en route to Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A large crowd of protesters yells outside Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Vanessa Mnobu of Frederick, Md., participates in a demonstration at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on June 27. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo A woman jumps rope during a The Chocolate City Experience & Black Lives Matter D.C. Collab gathering at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators hold hands at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protests, demonstrations and gatherings have taken place daily since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Clearance Thompson, Jendaya Heredia and London Williams protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 25. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Elijah Liskin, 17, of Denver, sits on a barrier at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Signs cover the fence blocking Lafayette Park near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A visitor looks at signs on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Peaceful protesters march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Metropolitan Police protect St. John's Episcopal Church at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. This is the church where President Donald Trump posed with a Bible in a controversial photo opportunity. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Protesters raise their fists at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Protesters gather near a construction site for a new storage facility in Bethesda, Md., on Thursday. They argue that the remains of African Americans are located on the site. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The construction site seen here is where protesters say Montgomery County and developers "are digging up our ancestors, who were kidnapped from Africa, enslaved, tortured and raped" and want Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to halt the construction. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A protester holds up a painting of George Floyd near City Hall in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A protester takes a nap near City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A protester paints a sign. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo