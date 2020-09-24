Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A New York state judge has dismissed a request from Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, to delay being interviewed by the state's attorney general until after the November presidential election.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Trump, who is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, must appear for an interview under oath with the attorney generals' office no later than Oct. 7.

The ruling comes in response to Trump's lawyers requesting that his deposition concerning an ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization by Attorney General Letitia James be delayed until after the Nov. 3 presidential election, stating his schedule is to busy until then and that his remarks could be used for political purposes.

In his ruling, Engoron said, "the court finds [Trump's] application unpersuasive."

The ruling also orders the Trump Organization to provide James' office with thousands of documents, including requested financial records concerning specific properties and transactions, that had been withheld.

James, who had subpoenaed Trump for the interview in August, cheered Engoron's ruling.

"Justice and the rule of law prevailed today," she said in a statement. "We will immediately move to ensure that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization comply with the court's order and submit financial records related to our investigation."

"Further, Eric Trump will no longer be able to delay his interview and will be sitting down with investigators in my office no later than Oct. 7," she added. "To be clear, no entity or individual is allowed to dictate how or when our investigation will proceed or set the parameters of a lawful investigation."

James opened the investigation into the president and the Trump Organization in 2019 concerning accusations that his financial statements inflated his assets in order to mislead lenders to obtain favorable loans and insurance coverage while deflating his assets to pay less in taxes.

