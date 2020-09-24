Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A group of tech companies on Thursday formed a coalition to create a "level playing field" for app developers, particularly taking aim at Apple, which they accused of "anti-competitive behavior."

The Coalition for App Fairness largely grew out of difficulties the companies had developing apps for use in iPhones. Apple has one of the most restrictive policies among smartphone makers for distribution of apps and sales.

"As enforcers, regulators, and legislators around the world investigate Apple for its anti-competitive behavior, The Coalition for App Fairness will be the voice of app and game developers in the effort to protect consumer choice and create a level playing field for all," said Horacio Gutierrez, head of Global Affairs and chief legal officer at Spotify.

Spotify sued Apple in March 2019 in the European Union after the latter company mandated that app developers use its in-app purchase system and barring developers from informing users through the app of cheaper ways to purchase their services. Apple takes a 30% cut off any app sales through their App Store and doesn't allow iPhone users to download apps any other way.

The coalition described the policies of the App Store as "onerous and arbitrary."

"Apple's [in-app purchase system] forces consumers to pay higher prices by inserting Apple between app developers and their users, leading to customer confusion and dissatisfaction that has far-reaching implications for our businesses," said Mark Buse, senior vice president and head of Global Government Relations & Policy at Match Group. "Match Group joins the Coalition in its efforts to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the benefits of a fair app ecosystem."

Joining the Coalition for App Fairness is Epic Games, whose Fortnite game was pulled from Apple and Google's app stores after the company tried to work around the in-app payment system and 30% fees. Also signing on to the coalition is Basecamp, Blix, Blockchain.com, Deezer, the European Publishers Council, News Media Europe, Prepear, Protonmail, SkyDemon and Tile.

The group published a list of 10 app store principles they said companies should follow to ensure "fair treatment" to developers, including:

-- No developer should be required to use an app store exclusively.

-- No developer should be blocked from a platform because of its business model or because it competes with the app store owner.

-- Developers should have timely access to the same technical information as an app store's own developers.

-- Developers should have access to app stores as long as their apps meet certain standards.

-- A developer's data should not be used to compete with the developer.

-- Developers should have the right to communicate directly to users through the app.

-- App stores shouldn't show preference to their own apps or services.

-- Developers shouldn't be required to pay "unreasonable" fees.

-- App stores shouldn't prohibit third parties from offering apps that compete with the app store owner.

-- App stores should be transparent about policies and rules.