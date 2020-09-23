Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Lines began forming early Wednesday to view the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will lie in repose at the high court for two days.

Police installed barriers and crowd control fencing late Tuesday as mourners began to gather on the sidewalk outside of the Supreme Court Building in anticipation of the public viewing, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Her casket will arrive in front of the court building just before 9:30 a.m. and will be to be carried up its front steps by Supreme Court police officers. The jurist's former clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives.

After a private ceremony in the Great Hall attended by her family, close friends and members of the court, the casket will be placed outdoors under the Supreme Court building's portico to allow for public viewing.

Viewing will be held until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol -- the first woman and only the second Supreme Court justice to receive the honor.

A private interment service will be held next week at her burial plot at Arlington National Cemetery.

