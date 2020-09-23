Flags at the U.S. Capitol fly at half-mast to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died September 18, 2020. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Mourners bring flowers to the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump is meeting with his top five women candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, despite Ginsburg's wish for the next president to fill her seat. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A woman and child pay their respects for Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Mourners light candles in honor of Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil at the Supreme Court on September 19. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A mourner holds a candle near a poster of Ginsburg during a vigil. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Mourners write messages thanking Ginsburg for her influence. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Ginsburg died at 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Former President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the high court in 1993. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Ginsburg suffered multiple bouts of cancer and other illnesses in recent years. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Ginsburg was known for wearing a "dissenting collar" when she disapproved of a ruling, which became a feminist symbol in pop culture. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Ginsburg is survived by two children and several grandchildren. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Ginsburg earned the moniker "Notorious RBG" from her supporters, a play on the stage name of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Rosio Marin (L) and a friend pay their respects to the justice. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Ginsburg was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2019. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Ginsburg voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Candles spel out "rbg," as people pay their respects to Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A couple recite a mourner's prayer in Hebrew as they pay their respects for Ginsburg, who died on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A man holds up a sign reading "RBG HERO" as thousands pay their respects. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo