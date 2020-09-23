Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The United States added almost 40,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to updated data from Johns Hopkins University.

Data Wednesday from the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering showed 39,300 new COVID-19 cases and 921 deaths. The death toll for Tuesday was the highest in four days.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6.9 million cases 200,800 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins. The national total surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday.

Data shows a national average of 858 deaths per day since Feb. 6, the date of the first known death.

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday it has begun the final stage of clinical trials for its vaccine candidate.

The trial is partly funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and will seek to enroll participants in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Africa.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers declared a new public health emergency amid one of the nation's quickest outbreaks, which officials believe is being driven by students returning to college campuses.

Evers extended a statewide mask mandate through late November and said Wisconsin is seeing an "unprecedented, near-exponential growth" of the virus.

Statistics show there has been a near three-fold increase in Wisconsin cases over the last three weeks -- and the state had the nation's highest average over the past week of 46 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

"We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus," Evers said. "We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially -- please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out."

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an all-time high in Wisconsin Tuesday, state health figures show.