Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, first lady Teresa Parson, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his office announced.

The governor's communications office said Teresa Parson underwent the testing early Wednesday after "displaying minor symptoms." The governor was tested after learning of her positive test and he was also determined to have the virus.

Advertisement

"At this time, the governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the first lady has mild symptoms," a statement said.

Mike Parson canceled all official and campaign events in light of the test results.

"During this time, Governor Parson continues to conduct and fulfill all roles of businesses of the state of Missouri from the Governor's Mansion without interruption.

The governor's staff was also tested as a result of the two positive tests. They're awaiting their results.