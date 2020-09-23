Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A grizzly bear attacked and killed a hunter in Alaska's Wrangell-St. Elias National Park this week, the first recorded fatal attack by a bear in the park's history, U.S. Interior officials said Wednesday.

The National Park Service said the hunter, who wasn't named, was on a 10-day moose hunt with a friend near the Chisana River when the grizzly attacked Sunday.

"The incident is the first known bear mauling fatality recorded in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve since the park was established in 1980," the NPS said in a statement.

Park officials warn visitors to the region to carry bear spray and use bear-resistant containers for their food and trash items.

Officials said they're investigating the attack.

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park covers 13.2 million miles, making it the same size as Yellowstone National Park and Switzerland combined. It's the largest park in the national parks system.