Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Tuesday is set to execute a former U.S. soldier who killed a Georgia nurse after a federal appeals court denied his request for a stay of execution and a new trial.

William LeCroy, 50, is scheduled to become the sixth federal inmate to be put to death this year. The U.S. government resumed carrying out federal executions in July after a 17-year hiatus.

LeCroy was sentenced to die for the 2001 carjacking, rape and murder of Joann Tiesler. He told police he believed Tiesler to be his old babysitter, who he said sexually molested him, but later determined that to be untrue.

He also said killed her because he believed doing so would lift a spell she put on him. He had become obsessed with witchcraft after leaving the military.

Defense lawyers sought a new trial for LeCroy, saying his original counsel didn't inform the jury about issues related to his mental health and childhood that might have spared him the death penalty.

LeCroy is set to be executed at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind.