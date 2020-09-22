Sept. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended a ban on training involving race- and sex-based discrimination for federal contractors to include various "divisive concepts."

Concepts included in the executive order signed by Trump on Tuesday include the idea that one race or sex is superior, that the United States is fundamentally racist and that an individual should feel "discomfort, guilt, anguish" and other forms of physiological distress or be considered inherently racist, sexist or oppressive based on their race or sex.

Advertisement

"Training like that discussed above perpetuates racial stereotypes and division that can use subtle coercive pressure to ensure conformity of viewpoint," the executive order states.

The order applies to training provided at executive departments and agencies, the U.S. military, federal contractors and recipients of federal grants.

"Americans should be taught to take PRIDE in our Great Country, and if you don't there's nothing in it for you!" Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Earlier this month, Trump directed federal agencies to stop anti-racism training including concepts such as "White privilege," and "critical race theory" as well as training that "suggests either (1) the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil."

Additionally, he announced plans for a new commission to promote "patriotic education" in U.S. schools last week.