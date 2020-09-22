Sept. 22 (UPI) -- In a pre-recorded address Tuesday at the 75th United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump slammed China for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump's taped remarks were displayed on the first day of the assembly's General Debate, along with recorded addresses from other global leaders.

Advertisement

Trump repeated assertions that China "falsely" declared there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission at the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions," he said.

The U.S. president was one of the first leaders to have their addresses broadcast Tuesday, the first day of high-level debate.

This year's debate, like many other high-profile events in the COVID-19 era, will largely be held remotely.

Preceding Trump's address were live remarks from U.N. Secretary-general Antonio Guterres and a recorded speech from Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered his taped address immediately following Trump.

RELATED Honduras to move embassy to Jerusalem before end of 2020

Other scheduled to give remarks in Tuesday's early session are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korea President Moon Jae-in, Iran President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The United Nations itself will also be a central figure at the unconventional assembly this week, which marks the 75th anniversary of the organization's founding.

During a high-level meeting commemorating the anniversary on Monday, General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir acknowledged that the United Nations was born out of the "smoldering wreckage" of World War II.

"The founders recognized that the three pillars of the United Nations -- peace and security, development and human rights -- are equally important, interrelated and interdependent. One cannot advance without the other," he said.

The General Assembly is the first since Trump decided earlier this year to withdraw from the World Health Organization, the chief U.N. health agency.

In all, 170 heads of state and government leaders will take part in the General Debate this week -- the most ever for the event. However, most will not travel to the U.N. headquarters in New York City amid 14-day quarantine regulations due to the pandemic.

Trump originally suggested he would travel to Manhattan to deliver his speech at the Assembly Hall, but the White House confirmed last week he would not.

U.N. spokesman Stephan Dujarric estimated that about 200 people will be present in the hall during the speeches -- diplomats from all member states who will introduce the pre-recorded speeches.