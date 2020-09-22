Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve will continue to support the domestic economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, following up on some improvement since the start of the crisis, Chairman Jerome Powell says in prepared congressional testimony Tuesday.

Powell will make the remarks to the House financial services committee at a hearing titled, "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response."

The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Powell will testify at the hearing with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"We remain committed to using our tools to do what we can, for as long as it takes, to ensure that the recovery will be as strong as possible, and to limit lasting damage to the economy," Powell wrote.

"Economic activity has picked up from its depressed second-quarter level when much of the economy was shut down to stem the spread of the virus. Many economic indicators show marked improvement."

Powell said the U.S. central bank has taken "forceful action" since mid-March by lowering interest rates to near zero, where the Fed expects them to stay until at least 2022, as well as increasing asset holdings and standing up 13 emergency lending facilities.

"We took these measures to support broader financial conditions and more directly support the flow of credit to households, businesses of all sizes, and state and local governments," he added.

"Our actions, taken together, have helped unlock more than $1 trillion of funding, which, in turn, has helped keep organizations from shuttering, putting them in a better position to keep workers on and to hire them back as the economy continues to recover."

Powell noted that a full economic recovery cannot be expected until the pandemic is brought under control and Americans believe they can resume normal activities without fear.

"A full recovery is likely to come only when people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities," he wrote. "The path forward will depend on keeping the virus under control, and on policy actions taken at all levels of government."

In his prepared remarks, Mnuchin said the Trump administration is committed to reaching an agreement with congressional Democrats on a new coronavirus relief package.

Negotiations have been stalled for nearly two months, with House Democrats and the administration showing few signs of a willingness to compromise on proposals that are billions of dollars apart.

"We continue to try to work with Congress on a bipartisan basis to pass a Phase IV relief package," Mnuchin wrote. "I believe a targeted package is still needed, and the administration is ready to reach a bipartisan agreement."

The Treasury chief touted the administration's efforts to promote economic recovery, including the unemployment rate of 8.4% -- which he called "a notable achievement considering some people were expecting up to 25% unemployment at the height of the pandemic."

Powell and Mnuchin testified before the committee in June to update lawmakers on the federal economic response to the health crisis.