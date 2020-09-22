Google is reminding users to register to vote in a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Google is encouraging users to register to vote in a new election-themed Doodle released on Tuesday in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

Google's homepage features the company's logo alongside three, patriotic campaign buttons that promote registering to vote.

Users who click on the Doodle will be able to type in their state to learn more about how to register to vote along with registration deadlines, absentee ballot deadlines and when early voting is taking place.

"Today's 2020 U.S. National Voter Registration Day reminder Doodle leads to a tool that will help you register in your state and get basic voter information ahead of the election on November 3rd," Google said.

A federal judge ruled on Monday that the U.S. Postal Service must treat election mail as first-class and make other changes to compensate for "managerial failures" that risk the security of mail-in voting.