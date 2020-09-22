Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against traditional trick-or-treating this year.

The CDC recommended people avoid trick-or-treating where children receive treats as they go door to door to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The federal health agency identified the traditional Halloween activity as one of several that was higher risk amid the pandemic.

A few other activities identified as higher risk included: having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots, attending crowded costume parties held indoors and going to indoor haunted houses where people may crowd together and scream.

Regarding Halloween masks, the CDC advised the following two things. First, it said not to use a costume mask in place for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around the face. Second, it said not to wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe.

As an alternative, the CDC recommended using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Some other lower risk Halloween activities that the CDC identified included carving or decorating pumpkins with members of the household and displaying them, and a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search within the household or around the home rather than going from house to house.