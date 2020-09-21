Twitter users began to spot racial bias in the social media company's automatic cropping of images over the weekend. Photo by UPI/Shutterstock/Twin Design

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Twitter has apologized for its image cropping algorithm after users found it favored White faces over Black faces.

The issue came up over the weekend when several Twitter users found that posts with a Black person's face and a White person's face would show the White person's face in photo preview more often.

For example, entrepreneur Tony Arcieri, found that the algorithm would consistently crop an image of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and former President Barack Obama to hide Obama.

Colin Madland, a PhD student, who is White, first brought the issue to light after noticing on a Zoom call its algorithm didn't pick up his Black colleague's face. After that, he posted an image of himself and a Black colleague on Twitter, which Twitter automatically cropped to only show Madland.

Other Twitter users conducted experiments and found similar outcomes for fictional characters and dogs.

A Twitter spokesperson said the algorithm was tested for bias, but clearly there was more work to do.

Twitter isn't the first technology firm to deal with racial bias in its algorithms. In 2015, Google's image-recognition algorithm in a photo app labeled two Black people as "gorillas," and years later the service stopped labeling anything "gorilla," chimp," "chimpanzee," and "monkey," Wired magazine reported.