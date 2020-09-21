A man holds up a sign reading "RBG HERO" as thousands pay their respects. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A couple recite a mourner's prayer in Hebrew as they pay their respects for Ginsburg, who died on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Candles spel out "rbg," as people pay their respects to Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2019. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rosio Marin (L) and a friend pay their respects to the justice. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg earned the moniker "Notorious RBG" from her supporters, a play on the stage name of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg is survived by two children and several grandchildren. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg was known for wearing a "dissenting collar" when she disapproved of a ruling, which became a feminist symbol in pop culture. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg suffered multiple bouts of cancer and other illnesses in recent years. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Former President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the high court in 1993. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg died at 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A mourner holds a candle near a poster of Ginsburg during a vigil. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil at the Supreme Court on September 19. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mourners light candles in honor of Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A woman and child pay their respects for Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump is meeting with his top five women candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, despite Ginsburg's wish for the next president to fill her seat. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Mourners bring flowers to the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Flags at the U.S. Capitol fly at half-mast to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died September 18, 2020. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the high court on Wednesday and Thursday before moving to the U.S. Capitol on Friday to lie in state, officials announced Monday.

The Supreme Court said Ginsburg's casket will arrive in front of the court building just before 9:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday, to be followed by a private ceremony in the Great Hall attended by her family, close friends and members of the court.

Ginsburg will lie in repose under the portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building to allow for public viewing.

Viewing will be held between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

When her coffin arrives at the court Wednesday, it will be carried by Supreme Court police officers. Ginsburg's former clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives.

Once inside the Great Hall, it will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, a platform constructed in 1865 to support the casket of Abraham Lincoln in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. A 2016 portrait of Ginsburg by Constance Beaty will be on display.

Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Lying in state is a more formal honor than lying in repose and almost exclusively occurs at the U.S. Capitol.

The ceremony will be open to invited guests only due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted.

A private interment service will be held for Ginsburg next week at her burial plot at Arlington National Cemetery.