Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Governors in Texas and Louisiana issued disaster declarations as Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

The storm hit Monday evening along the coast of Texas between Corpus Christi and Galveston.

Advertisement

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the slow-moving storm with wind speeds up to 45 mph was moving northwest at 5 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was expected to cause prolonged rainfall from the middle Texas coast to southeast Louisiana, the agency said. Flash floods in urban and river areas were likely.

Over the next few days, heavy rainfall will spread northward into the ArkLaTex region and east into the Lower Mississippi Valley and portions of the southeast, also causing flooding, the weather agency said.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued Monday a disaster declaration in 29 counties.

Life-threatening storm surges near high tide were expected along the Texas Coast, according to the governor's statement.

"As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather," Abbott said in the statement. "The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe."

RELATED Hurricane Teddy to bear down on Canada after brushing Bermuda

Counties included in the disaster declaration are: Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Patricio, Shelby, Travis, Victoria and Wharton.

Several schools and business in Texas closed Monday because of the storm.

City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown issued a voluntary evacuation of the West End, west of the seawall, and low-lying areas of the island over the weekend.

RELATED Powerful Typhoon Haishen bears down on southern Japan

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo warned that Harris County could see 4 to 8 inches of rain.

"Please don't sleep on potential impacts from this storm," Hidalgo said. "Stay informed."

The Office of Emergency Management in collaboration with the Houston Fire Department and law enforcement partners prepared high water rescue vehicles in case they're needed.

In Louisiana, Gov. Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency, which allows the state to assist local government with their response.

"Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for much of Louisiana's coastline and the slow movement of Tropical Storm Beta puts southwest Louisiana at risk for flash flooding and river flooding today through Wednesday or Thursday," Edwards said. "This could be especially problematic in areas that are already recovering from Hurricane Laura and residents should take this threat seriously."

Earlier this month, Louisiana health officials announced that the death toll related to Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 27, in Cameron, La. had risen to at least 28 people.