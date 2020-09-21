Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Mexican-American journalist, educator, nurse and activist Jovita Idár with a new Doodle.

Born in Laredo, Texas, in 1885, Idár became a teacher in 1903 but later worked at her father's influential activist newspaper La Crónica, where she spoke out against discrimination, fought for women's suffrage and affirmed the importance of Mexican culture.

Idár and her family helped establish the First Mexican Congress in 1911 to help organize Mexican-Americans in Texas to fight for civil rights. The First Mexican Congress met the week of Sept. 14-22 in 1911, where Idár was elected president of the League of Mexican Women.

Idár encountered Texas Rangers who came to shut down newspaper El Progreso in 1914 after she criticized the U.S. army's involvement in the Mexican Revolution.

Google's homepage features artwork depicting Idár confronting the Texas Rangers and forcing them to turn back.

El Progreso was shut down the next day but Idár returned to La Crónica and ran the newspaper with her brothers.

Idár moved to San Antonio in 1917, where she opened a free kindergarten, served as a Spanish translator at a hospital and taught childcare and feminine hygiene.

"Gracias, Jovita Idár, for dedicating your life to the pursuit of equality and justice," Google wrote.