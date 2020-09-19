Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in Rochester, N.Y., early Saturday left two people dead and 14 injured, police said.

Acting police Chief Mark Simmons said the shooting happened at a backyard house party of more than 100 people in the Marketview Heights neighborhood.

The victims were a man and a woman between the ages of 18 and 22. Their names were not released. The injured were between 17 and 23 years old.

"This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions if you ask me," Simmons said. "I mean, 16 victims is unheard of.

"For our community, who is right now going through so much, to have to be dealt [this] tragedy needlessly because of people who decide to act in a violent manner, is unfortunate, it's shameful, and we're going to do everything we can as a department to bring those people involved to justice."

Rochester's previous police chief, La'Ron Singletary, resigned earlier this month after the department released footage of officers holding an unarmed man face-down to the ground in March, causing him to die a week later.

The release of the footage prompted city-wide protests against police use of force and how officers handle mental health crises.

Police said they've arrested no suspects in the Saturday shooting and have released no motive for the altercation.

Simmons said the house party was illegal due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.