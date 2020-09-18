The Commerce Department also said Friday TikTok has until until Nov. 12 to address concerns about the security of U.S> user data. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Trump administration said Friday it will ban all U.S. business activities with Chinese social apps TikTok and WeChat beginning this weekend, to "protect the national security of the United States."

The Commerce Department announced the ban, which is set to take effect Sunday. The ban comes as the administration is weighing approval for an agreement by TikTok to sell a minority stake to U.S. tech company Oracle.

Advertisement

TikTok, a China-based short-form video application, has more than 100 million users in the United States.

Starting Sunday, the administration will bar U.S. businesses from "any provision of service to distribute or maintain" both apps. For WeChat, transferring funds or processing payments in the United States will be prohibited.

Users in the United States will also be banned from downloading either app.

"Today's actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

"At the President's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations."

The administration for weeks has scrutinized TikTok and owner ByteDance over concerns that user data in the United States would be accessible by the Chinese government. ByteDance, however, has said those concerns are unfounded.

Trump initially lobbied for Microsoft to buy TikTok, and the U.S. software giant was involved in negotiations to buy the company. ByteDance ultimately decided Monday to partner with Oracle.

Trump's administration hasn't yet given approval to the deal, and the ban may indicate that the Oracle partnership doesn't sufficiently assuage security concerns. Trump has previously voiced dissatisfaction with ByteDance remaining a majority owner.

The department said Trump has given TikTok until Nov. 12 to address the concerns.

The administration warned similar social companies against "illicit behavior" it says is being exhibited by TikTok and WeChat.