Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Counterterrorism Center testify in Congress Thursday to examine threats to the United States.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and NCTC Director Christopher Miller will testify about "worldwide threats to the homeland" before the House homeland security committee.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EDT.

The meeting is held every year to assess known and potential threats to the United States.

"Our nation recently observed the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly two decades later, we continue to mourn the nearly 3,000 lives lost that terrible day and keep their loved ones in our prayers," panel Chair Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement.

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was asked to testify, but he declined, Thompson said. The committee chairman said the department agreed to Thursday's testimony date, but later went back on that commitment.

"It was not until last week that the department informed the committee that Mr. Wolf would be reneging on the commitment to testify," he said.

"Faced with continued refusal ... I issued a subpoena for his appearance in accordance with House and committee rules. Regrettably, he has chosen to defy the subpoena and refuses to come before the committee after committing to do so should appall every member of this committee. Insisting Mr. Wolf keeps his commitment to testifying before Congress isn't playing politics -- it's doing our job."