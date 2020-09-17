A pizza delivery driver holds a pizza box open. Papa John's announced Thursday it will open a new headquarters location in Atlanta. Photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Papa John's Pizza announced Thursday it plans to open a new global corporate headquarters in metro Atlanta, but will maintain a presence in its current home of Louisville, Ky.

The pizza chain said the new Atlanta office will house operations that include menu innovation, marketing, customer experience, human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications and development.

The Louisville office will maintain its information technology department along with supply chain, and its legal teams. Papa John's also has an international office in London.

"Shortly after setting a new strategic direction for Papa John's late last year, we began to assess the optimal corporate organization to support our restaurants and our brand's long-term growth," Rob Lynch, the restaurant's president and CEO said in a statement.

"With strong momentum and our potential expanding every day, we are investing in capabilities for future innovation and global growth, improving efficiencies, and better aligning our organization around the strategies that are driving our near- and long-term success," Lynch said.

Papa John's said the majority of the 750 jobs currently at its Louisville headquarters will remain there.

"We are still going to be a big corporate presence [in Louisville]," Lynch said. "The reality is we're going to have three distinct headquarter hubs. Louisville will be our biggest."

The company said the Atlanta headquarters should be open by the summer of 2021 and it will not affect its quality control centers there or its company-owned or franchised stores in the area.

"Papa John's new headquarters in Metro Atlanta is a key element of a broader reorganization of corporate functions, reflecting the company's ongoing transformation into a brand and culture that can effectively and efficiently deliver on the company's purpose, values and strategic business priorities," Papa John's said in its statement.