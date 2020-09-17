Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Google will invest over $1.8 billion in facilities in Nevada, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Google will invest $600 million more in a data-storage facility in Henderson, doubling the original investment and bringing total investment in the Southern Nevada project to $1.2 billion, Sisolak said in a statement Wednesday.

In Northern Nevada's Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Storey County, Google will also invest $600 million for a data center for Google products and services for a total investment in the state of Nevada of more than $1.8 billion, Sisolak added.

The company expects the Storey County facility to be fully operational in 2021, and the Governor's Office of Economic Development approved more than $25 million worth of tax breaks for the project that will employ at least 50 people with average wages at $31.29 per hour, according to the Nevada GOED.

The GOED also estimated the Storey County project will create 2,696 construction jobs.

The Southern Nevada project went under construction last year in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson after receiving more than $25 million in state tax incentives for the facility on 64 acres of land on Warm Springs Road.