Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 900,000 additional U.S. workers have filed for new unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.

The report listed 860,000 new claims for the week ending Sept. 12, a decrease of 33,000 from the previous week. It listed the unemployment rate at 8.6%, a decline of seven-tenths of a point.

Advertisement

Thursday's report also revised up last week's claims by 9,000.

Many economists expected there would be about 850,000 new claims.

The department said there are 12.6 million continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week.

Thursday's report came one day after the Federal Reserve said in an updated outlook it doesn't expect to raise key interest rates until at least 2022.