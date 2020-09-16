Sept. 16 (UPI) -- According to a new survey on Wednesday, nearly two-thirds of young American adults are not aware that 6 million Jewish victims died during the Holocaust in World War II -- and some even believe they themselves are responsible for the genocide.

The study was commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also known as the Claims Conference.

According to the results of the Millennial Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey, 63% of young adults in the United States aren't aware of the death toll of the Holocaust.

The poll is a state-by-state snapshot on how millennials and Generation Z members understand the history of the Holocaust, now that there are fewer survivors to personally tell their stories.

The survey found that almost 50% of respondents reported seeing Holocaust denial or distortion posts on the Internet and social media -- and that 11% believe Jewish followers were responsible for the mass extermination.

In New York state alone, that figure was almost 20%. The share was 16% in Louisiana, Tennessee and Montana and 15% in Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada and New Mexico.

The Claims Conference said those statistics were "perhaps one of the most disturbing revelations of this survey."

"The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories," Claims Conference President Gideon Taylor said in a statement.

"We need to understand why we aren't doing better in educating a younger generation about the Holocaust and the lessons of the past. This needs to serve as a wake-up call to us all, and as a road map of where government officials need to act."

The survey said young adults knew the most about the Holocaust in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maine, Kansas, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Iowa and Montana -- and the least in New York, Florida, Alaska, Delaware, Maryland, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

"Quality Holocaust education helps students think critically about how and why the Holocaust happened," said Gretchen Skidmore, director of education initiatives at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

"The study of the Holocaust engages students in understanding the fragility of societies, the dangers of antisemitism and hatred, and the importance of promoting human dignity."

The research analyzed 1,000 interviews with randomly selected U.S. adults between 18 and 39. The Claims Conference did not list a margin of error for the survey.

Israelis observe Holocaust Remembrance Day An Ultra-Orthodox Jew looks at Nazi swastikas at an exhibition in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on the eve of Israel's annual Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 4, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Holocaust survivor Eliezer Lev Zion shares his personal testimony to Israeli border police before a Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day ceremony in the Martyr's Forest near Moshav Kesalon, Israel, on May 5, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, Israeli president Reuven Rivlin, right, Chairman of the Yad Vashem Avner Shalev stand during a sirens as part of a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Pool Photo by Dan Balilty/UPI | License Photo Holocaust survivor Eliezer Lev Zion shares his personal testimony to Israeli border police before a Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day ceremony in the Martyr's Forest near Moshav Kesalon, Israel, on May 5, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Israeli border police listen to Holocaust survivor Eliezer Lev Zion, not seen, as he shares his personal testimony before a Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day ceremony in the Martyr's Forest near Moshav Kesalon, Israel, on May 5, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo A woman looks at an exhibition in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on the eve of Israel's annual Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 4, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Pool Photo by Dan Balilty/UPI | License Photo An Israeli border police honor guard marches during in a Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day ceremony in the Martyr's Forest near Moshav Kesalon, Israel, on May 5, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Israeli soldiers watch a video in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on the eve of Israel's annual Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 4, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Holocaust survivor Eliezer Lev Zion shares his personal testimony to Israeli border police before a Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day ceremony in the Martyr's Forest near Moshav Kesalon, Israel, on May 5, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo An Ultra-Orthodox Jew visits the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on the eve of Israel's annual Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 4, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Israeli Soldiers stand guard during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Pool Photo by Dan Balilty/UPI | License Photo Visitors view old photographs in an exhibition in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on the eve of Israel's annual Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 4, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Israeli soldiers watch a video in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on the eve of Israel's annual Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 4, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Visitors walk under photos of victims of the Holocaust in the Hall of Names in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on the eve of Israel's annual Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 4, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Visitors look at the view from the outside of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on the eve of Israel's annual Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 4, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Visitors exit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on the eve of Israel's annual Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 4, 2016. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo