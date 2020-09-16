A street in Pensacola, Fla., is seen on Tuesday, partly submerged in floodwaters produced by conditions from Hurricane Sally. The hurricane made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm. Photo courtesy City of Pensacola/Facebook

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Hurricane Sally arrived in the U.S. Gulf Coast early Wednesday, bringing heavy rains, powerful winds and floodwaters to a wide swath of the coastline between Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm but weakened to Category 1 one it moved over land, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hundreds of thousands lost electricity across the region as the hurricane-force conditions arrived before dawn. The NHC warned of "catastrophic" and life-threatening flooding along the entire forecast zone.

More than a quarter-million homes and businesses in Alabama and 200,000 in Florida have lost electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

Gulf Power reported that 96% of its customers in Baldwin County, Ala., and more than half in neighboring Mobile County lost power.

Video footage from nonprofit rescue group Cajun Navy showed overturned boats and debris littering roads in Orange Beach, Ala., and downed trees, floods and damage were reported across coastal Alabama and Florida.

The NHC cautioned that some areas could see as many as 35 inches of rain.

One area of Pensacola, Fla., had received 30 inches of rain and Naval Air Station Pensacola nearly 25 inches, plus 90-mph wind gusts, the National Weather Service said. The NWS observed 5 feet of storm surge in Pensacola Bay and expected two hours of high tide.

Officials said crews have been performing water rescues and life saving measures in the area.

"Flooded roadways and intersections, along with hazardous debris in roadways have become too numerous to list," the Pensacola Police Department tweeted. "Please stay off the roadways now."

"Hurricane Sally is nothing to take for granted. We're looking at record flooding, perhaps breaking historic levels, and with rising water comes a greater risk for loss of life and loss of property," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey warned in a tweet Tuesday.