Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make his first campaign trip to the key swing state of Florida on Tuesday, and meet with veterans in Tampa and Latino community members near Orlando.

Because COVID-19 has limited campaigning, Tuesday's visit is Biden's first to Florida and comes 49 days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited the state last week, when she condemned President Donald Trump for not being forthcoming with the American people about the severity of the pandemic.

Biden's first stop Tuesday will be a roundtable discussion with veterans at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa at 1:30 p.m. EDT, his campaign said.

Biden has condemned Trump over a report by The Atlantic that said he called fallen U.S. troops in Europe troops "suckers" and "losers." Trump denied the accusations.

"If what is written in The Atlantic is true, it's disgusting," Biden said earlier this month. "It affirms what most of us believe to be true: that Donald Trump is not fit to be commander in chief."

This week, Biden's campaign released a digital ad aimed at active duty and retired military in Florida that hails his understanding of the "sacred duty of being commander in chief."

His second stop Tuesday will be in Kissimmee, Fla., near Orlando, where he will mark Hispanic Heritage Month by meeting with members of the state's Latino community.