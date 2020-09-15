Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates and Israel will sign the historic Abraham Accord normalizing diplomatic relations at a White House ceremony on Tuesday.

Several hundred people are expected to attend the signing on the South Lawn including President Donald Trump, who helped broker the deal last month. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also attend.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon EDT.

The signing will formally establish diplomatic ties between an Arab country and Israel for the first time since 1994, when Jordan normalized relations.

Under the agreement, Israel agreed to temporarily suspend plans to annex occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank. Trump said last week that Bahrain had also reached a diplomatic deal with Israel.

Palestinian leaders have condemned both deals. A protest rally was scheduled in Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, to oppose Tuesday's signing.

Critics have called the UAE-Israel deal a "stab in the back" for Palestinians and a violation of the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, which calls for no relations with Israel until there's an independent Palestinian state and Jerusalem ends occupation in Palestinian territories.

Trump said Tuesday the UAE and Bahrain agreements are part of a larger diplomatic effort to pressure the Palestinian Authority to the negotiating table.

"The ultimate piece is it's good for us to have, and it's good for Israel," he said. "The Palestinians are very difficult to deal with."