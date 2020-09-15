Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Philadelphia on Tuesday, a city important to his re-election bid where he's expected to face protests upon his arrival.

Trump is scheduled to visit the National Constitution Center in the afternoon, where he will participate in a town hall event hosted by ABC News.

The 90-minute event will air Tuesday evening and will include Trump taking questions from local voters.

Trump won the state of Pennsylvania in 2016 by a slim 0.7% margin, the closest in a presidential election in the state since 1840.

Officials said the town hall will be held in accordance with city and state distancing guidelines and attendance limits. The response came after a Trump rally near Las Vegas on Sunday drew criticism for a lack of distancing and masks for attendees.

Demonstrations supporting and opposing Trump's visit will be held in Philadelphia.

Two will be staged at Independence Mall later Tuesday and one will honor victims who died of COVID-19.