Hurricane and tropical storm warnings were in effect for portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast as AccuWeather meteorologists on Sunday continued monitoring the latest threat to the U.S.: Tropical Storm Sally. Photo courtesy NOAA

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Hurricane and tropical storm warnings were in effect for portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast as AccuWeather meteorologists on Sunday continued monitoring the latest threat to the U.S.: Tropical Storm Sally, which had taken shape a day earlier.

Sally was gathering strength as it moved over the Gulf of Mexico, where water temperatures range from the low- to mid-80s F, and the storm is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

As of 11 a.m. EDT Sunday, the storm was centered 135 miles west of St. Petersburg, Fla., and about 280 miles east-southeast of the mouth of Mississippi River. It was moving west-northwestward at 12 mph and maximum sustained winds were 60 mph. Sally, formerly Tropical Depression 19, ramped up quickly and strengthened to a tropical storm at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday afternoon.

As the system moved from the waters off Florida's southeast across the southern tip of the Sunshine State and over the Gulf, local officials along the Gulf Coast began taking action. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm's arrival and noted on Twitter that parts of his state were ravaged by Hurricane Laura late last month.

"This when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary," Edwards said on Twitter. "I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously.

With heavy rain and the threat of a life-threatening storm surge in the forecast, New Orleans mayor Latoya issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas that are located outside of the city's levee system. Cantrell said the order would go into effect at 6 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Sally is now the earliest named "S-Storm" to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean basin, beating out 2005's Hurricane Stan which was named on Oct. 2.

In less than 24 hours, Sally went from being a mass of showers and thunderstorms east of the Bahamas on Friday afternoon and to a tropical depression on Friday evening, before becoming a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon.

Torrential rain fell across South Florida as the tropical disturbance passed through. Marathon and Key West, Florida, both set preliminary daily and monthly rainfall records, with 8.13 inches and 9.37 inches falling, respectively, on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Morgan City, La., to Ocean Springs, Miss., as well as Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans.

A hurricane watch was in effect east of Ocean Springs to the Alabama/Florida border, while a tropical storm warning was in effect from Intracoastal City, La., to west of Morgan City and East of Ocean Springs to Indian Pass and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River, Fla.

A storm surge warning was issued for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay as well as from Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Florida-Alabama border, while a storm surge watch was in effect fro the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border.

Beachgoers and boaters should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions that include sudden squalls, downpours and rough seas and surf. Sally could produce a couple of isolated tornadoes and waterspouts as its outer bands sweep along the western coast of Florida into Monday.

After impacting southern and western Florida, Sally will shift gears and threaten the Gulf Coast.

Slow-and-steady strengthening is expected as Sally pulls away from Florida and travels over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

"With very warm water across the northeastern Gulf and relatively light vertical wind shear, Tropical Storm Sally is expected to have enough time to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

The water throughout the Gulf of Mexico is very warm, in the 80s to near 90 F, which is sufficiently warm to support strengthening of tropical systems.

All residents along the eastern and central Gulf coast should begin making preparations now for impacts from Sally, ranging from strong winds to heavy, flooding rainfall and storm surge.

With the anticipation of Sally reaching hurricane strength prior to landfall, damaging winds will also be a concern along the immediate coast.

Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are expected from the central Florida Panhandle to eastern Louisiana, with the strongest wind near or east of the anticipated landfall.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax wind gust of 100 mph is possible near the track of the center of the storm.

Sally is expected to make landfall somewhere between southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi-Alabama border on Tuesday.

After moving inland, the storm will lose wind intensity, but continue to pull moisture northward into the Deep South.

The wet weather across southern Florida is expected to spread across the state and into southern Georgia through Sunday and then across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama Monday into Wednesday.

"The heaviest downpours and highest rainfall accumulations are expected to set up over the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southern Mississippi, and may persist for 48 hours in some locations," explained Douty.

With up to two days of heavy rain likely to deluge these areas, an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 18 inches is possible within this area along the Gulf Coast.

Significant, life-threatening flash flooding is possible due to such high rainfall amounts. Roads may become impassable and some communities may become cutoff from first responders and medical services for a time.

An AccuWeather RealImpact Scale of 1 is expected for this feature. The RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather to rate tropical systems based on impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.

A second area of disturbed weather over the north-central Gulf of Mexico was poorly organized on Saturday, but could gain organization as it drifts west-southwestward early this week.

Interests in coastal areas from southern Texas to eastern Mexico should monitor the feature's progress over the next couple days.

Between the potential threats closer to home and many others emerging from the depths of the basin, an unusual occurrence that hasn't happened since September of 1971 may unfold in the coming weeks. As many five named tropical systems may spin across the ocean at the same time by the middle of September. As of early Sunday morning, three named storms and one tropical depression were swirling in the Atlantic.

Tropical storms and hurricanes can form well beyond the statistical peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10-11.

Hurricane season does not officially end until the end of November, and named systems could emerge into December this year.

Once the list based on the English alphabet is exhausted, Greek letters will be assigned as names, and that has only happened one other time in history, in 2005.