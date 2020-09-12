Hurricane Sally is seen in the Gulf of Mexico early Monday. It is projected to make landfall early Tuesday. Image courtesy of NOAA/NHC

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Hurricane Sally drew nearer to the U.S. Gulf Coast Monday night as the National Hurricane Center said it would bring "life-threatening" storm surge to the region.

In its 10 p.m. CDT update Monday, the NHC said Sally was 90 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 130 miles southeast of Biloxi, Miss. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was moving west-northwest at 5 mph.

The NHC said Sally "rapidly" strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to get even stronger Monday.

A tropical storm becomes a hurricane with sustained winds of 74 mph.

Sally is expected to make landfall somewhere between southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi-Alabama border early Tuesday.

The NHC has issued a hurricane warning from Grand Isle, La., to Navarre, Fla., as well as Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, including metropolitan New Orleans.

"On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, approach southeastern Louisiana tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on Tuesday or Tuesday night," the NHC said. "Afterward, Sally is expected to move slowly north- northeastward near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday."

As the system moved from the waters off Florida's southeast across the southern tip of the Sunshine State, officials along the Gulf Coast began taking action to prepare for Sally's arrival. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm's arrival and noted on Twitter that parts of his state were ravaged by Hurricane Laura late last month.

"This when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary," Edwards said on Twitter. "I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously."

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also declared a state of emergency and requested federal assistance.

With heavy rain and the threat of a life-threatening storm surge in the forecast, New Orleans mayor Latoya Cantrell issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas that are located outside the city's levee system.

Sally is the earliest named "S-Storm" to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean basin, beating out 2005's Hurricane Stan, which was named on Oct. 2.

In less than 24 hours, Sally went from being a mass of showers and thunderstorms to a tropical depression late Friday and a tropical storm on Saturday.

Torrential rain fell across South Florida as the tropical disturbance passed through. Marathon and Key West, Fla., both set daily and monthly rainfall records on Saturday.

"With very warm water across the northeastern Gulf and relatively light vertical wind shear, Tropical Storm Sally is expected to have enough time to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty.

Downpours are expected to spread across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama Monday into Wednesday.

Significant, life-threatening flash flooding is possible due to such high rainfall amounts. Roads may become impassable and some communities may become cut off from first responders and medical services for a time.

Between the potential threats closer to home and many others emerging from the depths of the basin, an unusual occurrence that hasn't happened since September of 1971 may unfold in the coming weeks. As many five named tropical systems may spin across the ocean at the same time by the middle of September.

Tropical storms and hurricanes can form well beyond the statistical peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10-11.

Hurricane season does not officially end until the end of November, and named systems could emerge into December this year.

Once the list based on the English alphabet is exhausted, Greek letters will be assigned as names, and that has only happened one other time in history, in 2005.