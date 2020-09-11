Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Events honoring the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States are going to look a little different Friday, due to COVID-19.

Americans will mark the date nearly two decades ago when since terrorists hijacked four airliners and crashed them in New York City, Washington, D.C., and near Pittsburgh. The unprecedented attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, and they remain the deadliest terrorist strikes ever on U.S. soil.

Each year, the country honors those who died with a series of memorial services in the three locations. But this year, with a global pandemic killing thousands each day, officials have had to make other plans.

New York City

At the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, victims' families and local and national officials typically gather to read names of those killed at the World Trade Center from a stage. This year, families pre-recorded speaking relatives' names and the audio will be streamed during the Friday ceremony, which begins at 8:40 a.m. EDT -- around the time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Family members will still be allowed to gather at the memorial site in Lower Manhattan, but the public in general won't be permitted on the grounds until 3 p.m., a measure to encourage distancing.

The Friday morning event will also include the ringing of bells to mark the times of each attack -- 8:46 a.m. for the North Tower and 9:03 a.m. for the South Tower. Vice President Mike Pence and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will attend the ceremony.

The memorial and museum plans to live stream the ceremony.

Starting at dusk, there will be the Tribute in Light ceremony, in which strong lights will be used to recreate the two columns of the Twin Towers.

Washington, D.C.

At the Pentagon, which was struck by American Airlines Flight 77, there will be a virtual observance at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will attend the 7:30 a.m. event, which will be live streamed.

The Pentagon was hit at 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 11. On the ground, 125 people were killed at the military complex and 59 passengers and crew on the flight died.

Shanksville, Pa.

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plan to attend an abbreviated ceremony near Pittsburgh at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

The event is scheduled begin at 9:45 a.m. EDT and will be private, but it will be live streamed.

United Airlines Flight 93, the only airliner hijacked that day that did not reach its intended target, crashed at 10:03 a.m. It was headed toward Washington, D.C., when it went down in a field in Shanksville, about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Most evidence indicates the hijackers were headed for the U.S. Capitol building.

Forty passengers and crew, who mounted a desperate and collective effort to overpower the hijackers on board, died in the crash.

The public is welcome to visit the Flight 93 Memorial later Friday.