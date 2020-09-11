Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced it has charged dozens of people with trying to defraud hundreds of millions of dollars from a government loan program created to aid small businesses suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Rabbitt, the acting assistant attorney general, told reporters during a press conference Thursday that the Justice Department has charged 57 people since early May with attempting to steal $175 million from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Advertisement

Part of the more than $2 trillion CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed into being late March, the PPP offerd U.S. businesses low interest and forgivable loans to pay employees and to keep them on their payrolls amid the coronavirus pandemic that has caused millions of American workers to lose their jobs.

"The PPP represented critical help at a critical time," Rabbitt said. "Unfortunately, almost every crisis brings out not only those who seek to help others, but also those who try to exploit the situation for their own unlawful purposes and financial gain."

Of the $175 million stolen, the government has incurred a loss of $70 million with authorities so far only about to recover of freeze some $30 million but Rabbitt said he expects that number to climb due to additional seizures.

The acting assistant attorney general said those charged have attempted to steal as little as $30,000 to as much as $24 million and fall into either one of two categories: those who lied about owning businesses or claimed they needed the money to pay employees but instead used it on themselves or those involved in organized criminal rings.

TV personality Maurice Fayne, one of the first charged with attempting to defraud the federal government, falls into the first category as he received nearly $1.5 million to pay his 107 employees but instead spent it on jewelry, a Rolex watch and tens of thousands of dollars in child support, the Justice Department said in a statement in May.

RELATED Democrats call for probe into DeJoy employee campaign contributions

In the other category, prosecutors on Thursday charged 11 people, including NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy, for their role in a scheme to try and steal $24 million from the government through submitting falsified documents.

"The involvement of these rings is unsurprising, but it is particularly troubling, and we will be focusing on these types of cases going forward," he said.

Banks have been tasked with disseminating the majority of the loans, and have come under scrutiny due to their administration of the loans.

Amid reports that employees of JPMorgan Chase have participated in misuse of the PPP, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sent a letter Thursday to James Dimon, its chief executive officer, calling for a full investigation into the allegations.

"Financial institutions, like yours, are on the frontlines of providing PPP assistance," Rubio wrote.

Rabbitt said while Thursday represented a significant milestone, there is still more work ahead for his office.

"Let me just end with what I hope will be an unmistakable message to those who might consider abusing programs like the PPP that provide critical lifelines for American business and American Workers: You will be identified. You will be held accountable. You will face the severest of consequences for trying to exploit your fellow Americans' suffering for your own personal gain," he said.