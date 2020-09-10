Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will travel to Florida on Thursday, widely considered one of the most important battleground states in the November election.

Harris will appear at an event Thursday afternoon in Miami, five days before a visit by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The visits are their first in Florida since they were each nominated at the Democratic National Convention last month.

Harris and husband Doug Emhoff will appear at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Fla., for a "community conversation to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida," the campaign said.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

"Miami, I'm excited to see you soon," she tweeted earlier Thursday. "With only 54 days until Election Day, let's make this moment count."

Harris will be joined at the event by Florida congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar and community leaders.

Biden will visit the state Tuesday. The location and other details of the former vice president's trip have not yet been announced. Jill Biden, the candidate's wife, hosted an online roundtable discussion focused on school reopenings in Jacksonville, Fla., earlier this week.

President Donald Trump visited South Florida Tuesday to sign an executive order extending and expanding a ban on oil drilling off the state's shorelines.

With 29 electoral votes, Florida is one of the key battleground states in any presidential election. Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 110,000 votes there four years ago.

In the last 15 U.S. presidential elections, dating back to 1960, Florida has voted for the eventual winner in all but two of the contests -- 1960, when Richard Nixon lost to John F. Kennedy, and 1992, when incumbent President George H.W. Bush lost to Bill Clinton.